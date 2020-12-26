Body found inside vehicle that went off side of Alfred Harrell Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police say a body has been found inside a vehicle that was discovered Friday afternoon in oilfields near Alfred Harrell Highway.

The incident was reported just before 3:30 p.m. according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. Bakersfield police told 17’s Eytan Wallace, the vehicle appeared to have come off the road and landed into oilfields below about two or three weeks ago but wasn’t noticed until Friday with the body inside.

We will update this story as we learn more information.