BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision that killed a pedestrian on Fairfax Road near Eucalytptus Drive Sunday night in East Bakersfield.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision happened just at around 8:35 p.m. near the intersection.

CHP says northbound and southbound traffic is closed on Fairfax Road between Eucalyptus and Pioneer drives.

