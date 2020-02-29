CHP investigating collision involving motorcyclist on Rosedale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a possible hit-and-run collision involving a motorcyclist Friday night in Northwest Bakersfield.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page says the collision was reported just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Mohawk Street and Rosedale Highway.

It’s unclear what caused the collision but the motorcyclist was reported to be thrown off the motorcycle. The motorcyclist’s condition was not immediately known.

CHP says officers located an abandoned vehicle with front end damage nearby.