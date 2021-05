BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision that severely injured a motorcyclist Sunday afternoon on Manor Street.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, a motorcyclist collided into a fence in front of LifeHouse Church. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. CHP says the motorcyclist suffered major injuries.

We will update this story as we learn more information.