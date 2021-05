BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision between a semi truck and a pick-up truck Wednesday evening on South Union Avenue.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported at 7:53 p.m. on South Union Avenue near South Chester Avenue between a Chevy pick-up truck and a semi truck.

One person was reported pinned in one of the vehicles. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

We will update this story as we learn more information.