BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a major injury collision involving a motorcyclist and a pick-up truck Saturday evening in South Bakersfield.

The collision was reported on South Chester Avenue just south of Southgate Drive at around 5:09 p.m., according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

The motorcyclist was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known.

We will update this story as we learn more information.