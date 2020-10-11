2 people hospitalized following collision in East Bakersfield: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were hospitalized following a collision between a truck and a motorcycle in East Bakersfield, according to CHP.

The collision was first reported at 7:16 p.m. at East Brundage Lane and Edison Highway, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. A white truck and a motorcycle were involved and two people on the motorcycle were taken to Kern Medical for their injuries. The severity of their injuries was not immediately known.

We will update this story as we learn more information.