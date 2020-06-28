CHP investigating collision at Highway 99 Panama Lane on-ramp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision involving a pickup truck that erupted into flames at the Panama Lane on-ramp to Highway 99.

The collision happened at around 5:30 p.m. at the Highway 99 southbound on-ramp at Panama Lane, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

CHP reports the driver was pulled from the truck and surrounding grass caught fire.

The on-ramp from Panama to Highway 99 is currently closed. Avoid the area.

We will update this story as we learn more information.