At least 1 person killed in David and Adobe roads crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died following a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon south of Bakersfield.

The collision involving a Ford and Toyota was reported at around 3:45 p.m. at Adobe and David roads, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. One person inside the Ford truck was reported to be pinned inside and unresponsive.

Eastbound lanes of David Road were blocked, according to CHP. The cause of the collision was not immediately known.

