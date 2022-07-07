BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in northwest Bakersfield that injured at least one person.

The crash was reported at around 2:20 p.m. on Brimhall Road and Nord Avenue. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page the collision involved a sedan and a pickup truck. Both vehicles landed off the roadway on their roofs.

One person was seen being placed in an ambulance with unknown injuries.

The extent of injuries or the cause of the crash were not immediately known.

We will update this story as we learn more information.