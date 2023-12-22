INYOKERN, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead and two others are recovering from injuries after a crash on Highway 14 south of Inyokern on Wednesday, according to the Kern County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials in Bishop said an officer with the Ridgecrest Police Department found a major injury multi-vehicle crash on Highway 14 near mile marker 47 around 8:21 p.m.

Jon Drucker with KCFD said Kern County firefighters were dispatched to a report of a major vehicle crash on Highway 14, approximately 10 miles north of the Dove Springs entrance, on Dec. 20 at 8:25 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the wreckage of a two vehicle head on collision, blocking both lanes of the highway.

The crash involved a 2016 Ford F-250, a 2016 truck tractor that was pulling a 2016 Wabash trailer and a 2023 Mazda CX-50, according to CHP.

Patrol officials say a sideswipe collision happened between the truck tractor and Ford F-250. The Ford continued to drive north out of control and was involved in a head-on crash with the Mazda.

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Drucker said two other patients were identified and immediately treated for injuries. One patient was immediately transported by ambulance with severe injuries, while the other patient was pinned in their vehicle, requiring extrication.

Firefighters were able to use tools and expertise to open up the wreckage and safely remove the patient, according to Drucker.

Additionally, a dog was found, alive, and was tended to by firefighters, Drucker said. The dog appeared to have been ejected, thrown from the vehicle during the impact.

Animal control was contacted to take custody of the dog, and the crew cared for the dog and covered it with dry clothes to give it comfort from the rain, according to Drucker.

Kern County Animal Services was later contacted about the dog’s well-being. According to Drucker, they stated that the dog had been picked up by its owner or a family member of the owner.

No injuries to firefighters were reported, according to Drucker. CHP said alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this crash.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the decedent at a later time.

KCFD encourages all travelers to utilize safe driving practices during inclement weather and during the holiday season, as weather conditions, road conditions, obstructions and emergency workers all need to be recognized and reacted to.