BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help in solving an investigation into a 2011 hit-and-run crash that killed a former Kern High School District’s Chief of Police, according to a release by the CHP.

Just before midnight on June 17, 2011, Steven Alvidrez and his wife were riding a Harley-Davidson motorbike when they were hit by another vehicle in the area of Highway 99, just south of Delano, the release said.

Alvidrez died and his wife sustained major injuries in the crash. The second driver involved is still at large, according to the CHP.

CHP is investigating this case in honor of National Crime Victim’s Rights Awareness Week.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the CHP tip line at 661-396-6628.