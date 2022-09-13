BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol’s office has identified the teen killed in the Saturday off-roading accident in Lamont.

Upon arrival, officials found Leslie Ochoa, 17, of Lamont. Ochoa was transported to Kern Medical where she died from her injuries, according to the county coroner’s office.

Deputies responded to a call of an off-road vehicle, ‘Polaris RZR,’ involving four teenagers that crashed into a canal on Panama Road, east of Habecker Road in Lamont, CHP said.

Officers believe the driver of the off-roading vehicle, a 17-year-old boy, was driving at an unsafe speed and crashed into a concrete culvert–an underground tunnel used for drainage or carrying a stream.

The driver and two female passengers, 17 and 14, sustained major injuries, according to CHP. A third passenger, a 13-year-old girl, sustained moderate injuries. All involved are from Lamont and were treated at the same hospital.

The driver was arrested.

Officers said alcohol does appear to be a factor with the accident and the investigation is ongoing.