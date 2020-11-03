Politics News    •    Elections Coverage    •    Elections Results begin 11/3 at 8pm
Politics News   •   Elections Coverage
Elections Results begin 11/3 at 8pm

CHP identifies man who died in solo motorcycle collision

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol has identified a man who died in a solo motorcycle collision on Allen Road as 30-year-old Cody Andrew Dearmore.

According to CHP, Dearmore was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Allen Road at an unknown speed early Sunday morning. CHP said the collision occurred around 1:13 a.m. when Dearmore made an unsafe turning movement and left the roadway, colliding with a street sign.

As a result of the collision, Dearmore sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision, according to CHP.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News