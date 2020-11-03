CHP identifies man who died in solo motorcycle collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol has identified a man who died in a solo motorcycle collision on Allen Road as 30-year-old Cody Andrew Dearmore.

According to CHP, Dearmore was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Allen Road at an unknown speed early Sunday morning. CHP said the collision occurred around 1:13 a.m. when Dearmore made an unsafe turning movement and left the roadway, colliding with a street sign.

As a result of the collision, Dearmore sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision, according to CHP.