HAVILAH, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol released the identity of a 96-year-old man killed in a crash late July on Caliente Bodfish Road.

The collision happened on July 30 just before 4 p.m. CHP says Tehachapi resident Clifton Earle Storie, 96, was driving on Caliente Bodfish Road north of Caliente Creek Road when his car swerved off the road and crashed into an embankment.

First responders rushed him to Kern Medical, where he died the next day on July 31.