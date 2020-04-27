UPDATE: Westbound Hwy. 58 opens, two eastbound lanes Hwy. 58 opens

UPDATE: All westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes on Highway 58 will be opening.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has closed Highway 58 between Highway 184 and Fairfax Road due to a hazardous material spill.

The department said at at around 9:30 a.m., the department received a call about a vehicle fire on Highway 58 involving a semi truck. Officers responded to the scene and immediately started closing the highway due to the material contained in the vehicle.

As of 10 a.m., both eastbound and westbound traffic on the 58 is being diverted to alternate routes, the CHP said. It is unknown at this time how long the closure will remain in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid traveling through the area or find an alternate route.