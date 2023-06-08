CHP cruiser seen in this undated filed photo.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol of Bakersfield is hosting a Start Smart free class for current and new teenage drivers and their parents of guardians.

The free two-hour class will go over safe driving habits, the consequences of poor driving choices, and tips on how to avoid crashes, according to CHP.

Teens and parents will be more aware and better prepared to handle the stress of a new driver, according to the highway patrol.

The class is scheduled for June 13 at 6 p.m. at the CHP Bakersfield Office on Compagnoni Street.

Call the CHP office at 661-396-6600 to register.

At least one parent or guardian must accompany the teen.