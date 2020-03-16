UPDATE: CHP reopens southbound Interstate 5, begins escorting traffic through Grapevine

UPDATE (6:04 p.m.) — CHP says it will reopen southbound Interstate 5, but escort traffic through the Grapevine.

CHP says the storm has passed through.

___

UPDATE (5:20 p.m.) — CHP has closed Interstate 5 between Grapevine Road and Lake Hughes Road because of snow.

___

CHP in Fort Tejon says it is holding southbound traffic at Grapevine Road on Interstate 5 as snow continues to fall.

CHP is holding traffic between Grapevine Road in Kern County and northbound traffic in Castaic. Remaining traffic being escorted to the other side.

Multiple spinouts have been reported.

We will update this story as we learn more information.