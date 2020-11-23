CHP holding Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period starting Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol will hold a Maximum Enforcement Period this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The department said the MEP will begin at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday and continue through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday across the state. Officers will be on the lookout for unsafe drivers as well as help out anyone in need.

“This year has presented us with many unforeseen challenges, but safety is still our priority,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “If you choose to travel this Thanksgiving weekend, our goal is to help motorists arrive at their destination without incident.”

During the 2019 Thanksgiving MEP, the CHP said 42 people died on state roadways. Of the 27 who died, 11 were not wearing seat belts. The department also made 867 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.