CHP holding Start Smart class for teen drivers on Wednesday

(KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is holding a Start Smart class on Wednesday about the importance of safe driving. The class is free and will be available to current and prospective teenage drivers as well as their parents or guardians.

The class will discuss issues such as safe driving habits, the consequences of poor driving choices and tips on how to avoid a collision. Class size will be limited.

For more information or to register for the class, call the Bakersfield CHP Office at (661) 396-6600.

The Start Smart class will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Bakersfield CHP 420 Club, 3910 Alfred Harrell Hwy.