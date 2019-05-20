CHP holding safe driving class for older drivers

Local News

by: Jason Kotowski

Posted: / Updated:
chp logo_1489173308124.png

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is holding a safe driving class for older drivers Tuesday.

In the “Age Well, Drive Smart” class, participants will learn how to tune up their driving skills, refresh their knowledge of the rules of the road, learn about age-related physical changes and how to adjust to them, when it may be time to limit or stop driving and alternatives to driving, the CHP says.

The free class is intended for drivers 65 or older. To sign up, call 396-6600.

The class will be held 9 a.m. at the Bakersfield CHP office at 9855 Compagnoni St. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FIFA – Copa America 2019

 
71
15
22
58
DÍAS
HORAS
MINUTOS
SEGUNDOS