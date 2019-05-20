CHP holding safe driving class for older drivers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is holding a safe driving class for older drivers Tuesday.

In the “Age Well, Drive Smart” class, participants will learn how to tune up their driving skills, refresh their knowledge of the rules of the road, learn about age-related physical changes and how to adjust to them, when it may be time to limit or stop driving and alternatives to driving, the CHP says.

The free class is intended for drivers 65 or older. To sign up, call 396-6600.

The class will be held 9 a.m. at the Bakersfield CHP office at 9855 Compagnoni St.