CHP holding events in honor of Child Passenger Safety Week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol will be holding events next week in honor of Child Passenger Safety Week.

Child passenger safety technicians will provide free safety seat inspections, education, and hands-on training for parents and caregivers. Free safety seat inspections are also available year-round, by appointment, at any CHP Area office.

Almost half of all child safety seats are found to be installed incorrectly, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Proper use of child safety seats can mean the difference between life and death. Car crashes are the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13, according to the NHTSA.

In 2020, 90 children aged 13 and under died as a result of car crashes in California.

For more information about child safety seats, visit the California Highway Patrol website.

The Bakersfield CHP office is located at 9855 Compagnoni St.