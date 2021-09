LEBEC, Calif. (KGET) — A senior driver education class will be held Wednesday in Lebec by the California Highway Patrol.

The “Age Well, Drive Smart” class is free and teaches about aging and its effects on safe driving, maintaining good health and how to perform a self-assessment, officers said.

The class will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Forth Tejon CHP office at 1033 Lebec Road.

Contact your nearest CHP Area office to register.