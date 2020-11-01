CHP holding annual Tips for CHiPs fundraiser on Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is hosting its 11th annual Tips for CHiPs lunch fundraising event at Outback Steakhouse on Wednesday. The curbside pick-up event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Funds raised from the event go towards the CHP Widows and Orphans Trust Fund. The fund helps families of fallen CHP officers. It is held in memory of fallen CHP officer Mark Ehly.

Tickets are $25 and lunch will be handed out by California’s Finest. All meals include chicken, Caesar salad, mashed potatoes, bread and cheesecake.

Outback Steakhouse is located at 5051 Stockdale Hwy.

To purchase tickets, call Marty Casey at (916) 812-9545 or Shannon Ehly at (661) 428-0335.