CHP has inspected all bridges, highways in area where earthquake struck

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Officers were dispatched minutes after the largest earthquake to strike the region in more than 20 years to inspect every bridge and highway in the area.

Preliminary reports indicate those roadways and bridges were relatively unscathed.

“We checked every overcrossing and undercrossing and there are no other problems or concerns,” California Highway Patrol Lt. John Williams said Thursday afternoon, hours after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit northeast of Ridgecrest.

Williams said highways were clear with two exceptions.

A large crack was found in the roadway on Highway 178, he said. Caltrans filled it within an hour.

Some debris and large boulders spilled onto Highway 395, but they were also removed within an hour.