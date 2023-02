BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is currently escorting all traffic through the Grapevine along Interstate 5 because of snow.

Escorts began at around 8:30 p.m, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. Officials urge motorists to drive slowly, with patience and behind an escort vehicle through the Grapevine.

There were reports of snowfall between Lebec and Gorman. Temperatures have dropped into the 30s in the area.