BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is escorting traffic through the Grapevine along Interstate 5 Monday morning, Caltrans said.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, there is snowfall sticking to the roadway along I-5. CHP officers have been escorting traffic since around 3:30 a.m.

Caltrans asks drivers to stay behind escort vehicles and drive with patience through the area.

A storm making its way through the Central Valley was forecasted to bring about 1 to 2 inches of snow in Kern County mountain areas.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Los Angeles said periods of moderate may continue through the morning. Two inches of snow has fallen in Frazier Park overnight, according to NWS Los Angeles.