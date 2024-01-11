BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the winter storm taking place California Highway Patrol is advising caution upon driving across the Grapevine this morning.

After some snow began to stick to roadways on the I-5, CHP began to escort traffic over the pass in order to prevent ice build up, keeping roads dry, according to DC Williams of CHP Fort Tejon.

Williams added the weather can change in an instant and encourages motorists to give themselves extra time and proceed with caution while traveling through the Grapevine Thursday.

