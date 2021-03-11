CHP escorting traffic on I-5 through Grapevine due to snowfall

KGET 17
by: Marisel Maldonado
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is escorting traffic on Interstate 5 as snow begins to stick on the Grapevine, according to Caltrans.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
