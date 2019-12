BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a man killed in a shooting in South Bakersfield at 11:49 Sunday morning.

According to Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a disturbance call at the 1900 block of Missouri Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound laying on the front yard of a residence inside a gated community.