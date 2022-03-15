BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is encouraging people to make a sober ride plan this Saint Patrick’s Day if they plan to consume alcohol.

Instead of relying on luck this holiday, CHP suggests designating a sober driver or using a ride share service, public transit or a taxi to get to your destination safely.

“Not having a plan in place if your celebration includes the use of alcohol can result in a crash, jail time, injuries or even death,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said.

On St. Patrick’s Day last year, CHP said 211 were arrested statewide. Three people died and 76 were injured as a result of DUI crashes across the state.

The cost of a DUI can include attorney fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates and car repairs can reach $15,000 or more in California, according to CHP.

To keep roads safe, the CHP is asking motorists to call 911 if they witness impaired driving with a description of the vehicle, location, and the direction the vehicle is traveling.