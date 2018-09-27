CHP: DUI and driver's license checkpoint Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol will be conducting a DUI and driver's license checkpoint Friday night.

They will be somewhere within city limits between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The checkpoints are announced as a deterrent. The department says research shows they help reduce the number of DUI-related crashes.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, police urge you to call 911.