BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to drive the speed limit and deploying extra officers to look out for distracted or impaired drivers over the Fourth of July holiday.

Last year, the CHP arrested 997 people statewide for driving while impaired during the agency’s 78-hour maximum-enforcement period, according to a release. Nearly 10,000 citations were issued for speeding.

Extra officers will be patrolling starting Friday evening through Monday.