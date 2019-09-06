CHP continues charter bus crash involving Horizon Elementary students

CHP continues to investigate a crash that put elementary school students in danger during a field trip with the department releasing more information Thursday.

Fifth graders from Horizon Elementary School were heading to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley on Sept. 3.

The crash involved their charter bus and two other cars. A CHP report released Thursday does not say what led up to the crash.

More than 30 kids were on the bus, and several adults, but none of them had serious injuries.

Three kids on the bus and two people in the other cars were taken to hospitals to be evaluated.

Everyone still ended up continuing their trip to the library in Simi Valley.

Below is an update for a collision that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd, involving a charter bus with elementary school students from Bakersfield on a field trip to The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Luckily there were no major injuries with any of the parties involved. pic.twitter.com/yglNt0atA6 — CHP Moorpark (@CHPMoorpark) September 5, 2019

CHP is asking anyone who has information on the crash to call CHP in Moorpark at 805-533-0800.