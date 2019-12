BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol reported at 10:17 p.m. it was closing southbound Interstate 5 at Grapevine Road and northbound I-5 at Castaic.

There was no estimate as to when the highway would reopen. Officers said there was heavy snowfall and multiple stuck vehicles.

The suggested detour is Highway 58 to 14, but Caltrans cautioned snow is also falling in that area.

Also, Highway 33 remained closed from Highway 166 to Wheeler Gorge.