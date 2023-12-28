BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Special Enforcement Operation was conducted within a 20-mile section of the I-5 freeway on Wednesday, according to CHP.

On Dec. 27, the California Highway Patrol South Sector Gold Team monitored the I-5 freeway from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with extra officers and sergeants. The team issued 99 citations to drivers within the stretch of freeway from Hwy 166 to Frazier Mountain Park Road, according to officials.

Drivers were cited for speed, seatbelts, distracted driving and other violations. CHP says one vehicle was impounded and three commercial vehicles were inspected. The highway patrol will continue to keep roadways safe during this busy travel season.

The South Sector Gold Team consists of law enforcement from Fort Tejon, Buttonwillow, Bakersfield, Grapevine and Central Division Commercial Units.