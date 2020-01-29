CHP Buttonwillow shows you how to get through new Hwy 43 roundabouts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two roundabouts. One way to drive through them: Safely.

With the completion of two roundabouts along Highway 43, CHP in Buttonwillow released a video on its Facebook page showing drivers how to make their way through them.

The two roundabouts are now at the intersections at Highway 119 and Highway 43, and Stockdale Highway and Highway 43.

CHP says the key to making your way through the roundabout is patience and approaching them slowly. You should approach a roundabout at 15 mph.

Another key: CHP says you should know which exit you want to take before entering a roundabout in the appropriate lane. And, always take a look for oncoming traffic before entering the roundabout.

Be sure to watch CHP’s video for more on getting through the roundabout.