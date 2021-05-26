CHP begins Maximum Enforcement Period Friday ahead of holiday weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Memorial Day is around the corner and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) wants to ensure safety on our roadways. Throughout the holiday weekend CHP will conduct a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP).



With CHP’s participation in the ongoing “Click It or Ticket” campaign, the MEP is focused on enforcing proper use of seatbelts beginning Friday at 6 p.m. and lasting throughout Memorial Day. CHP reminds drivers to protect child passengers through use of car seats, booster seats, and seat belts. The law requires that children under 8 ride in the back seat and that a child under 2 is secured in a rear-facing car seat.

According to CHP, research shows that approximately 78 percent of people killed in a crash within CHP jurisdiction during the 2020 Memorial Day MEP were not wearing a seat belt.

Officers will also be watching for distracted drivers and those driving under the influence. Data shows that CHP made 854 arrests for impaired driving during the 78-hour traffic safety campaign last year.