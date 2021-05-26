CHP begins Maximum Enforcement Period Friday ahead of holiday weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Oakland CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Memorial Day is around the corner and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) wants to ensure safety on our roadways. Throughout the holiday weekend CHP will conduct a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP).
 
With CHP’s participation in the ongoing “Click It or Ticket” campaign, the MEP is focused on enforcing proper use of seatbelts beginning Friday at 6 p.m. and lasting throughout Memorial Day. CHP reminds drivers to protect child passengers through use of car seats, booster seats, and seat belts.  The law requires that children under 8 ride in the back seat and that a child under 2 is secured in a rear-facing car seat.

According to CHP, research shows that approximately 78 percent of people killed in a crash within CHP jurisdiction during the 2020 Memorial Day MEP were not wearing a seat belt.

Officers will also be watching for distracted drivers and those driving under the influence. Data shows that CHP made 854 arrests for impaired driving during the 78-hour traffic safety campaign last year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News