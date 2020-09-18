CHP Bakersfield tells motorists to slow down, cites speed as No. 1 cause of crashes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The local office of the California Highway Patrol is urging drivers to slow down. Speed was the no. 1 cause of crashes in 2019 for the Bakersfield area, the office said in a Facebook post.

“People that speed endanger everyone on the road,” the post says. “Whether you are late for work, tired of all the construction, or just have a disregard for others and for the law, every time you speed not only do you quickly cover more ground, but it takes more time and distance to stop.”

The office urged motorists to drive safely.