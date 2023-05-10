BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you have a little one in your life, make sure your child’s car seat is properly installed and properly sized.

California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Division is offering free car seat checks Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their office located at 9855 Compagnoni St.

The highway patrol will have specially trained child safety seat technicians conduct the tests so interested persons should be sure to have their children with them so the checks can be completed properly.

Please make an appointment for your free car seat check by calling 661-396-6600.



