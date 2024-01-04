BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An upcoming free driving class aims to curb stress and poor decision making behind the wheel.

On Jan. 11, the California Highway Patrol of Bakersfield is set to host a free class that teaches children and parents important driving tips. The two hour class is expected to begin at 6 p.m., on 9855 Compagnoni St. Attendees can expect to learn safe driving habits and tips on how to avoid a crash.

CHP ensures people will be more aware behind the wheel and better prepared to handle the stress of being a new driver on the road. One parent or guardian must accompany the student to the class, according to CHP.

CHP of Bakersfield says space is limited, call the Bakersfield Office at 661-396-6600 to sign up.