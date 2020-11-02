CHP Bakersfield assigned new commander

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol’s Bakersfield area has been assigned a new commander.

Capt. Levi Miller, a 21-year veteran of the department, began his new role Sunday.

“The Bakersfield area is one of the busiest and largest commands in the CHP,” Miller said in a news release. “I am grateful and humbled to serve alongside the women and men who are dedicated each day to providing the highest level of safety, service and security to the people of California.”

Miller joined the CHP in 1999 and was assigned to the East Los Angeles area, according to the release. He later transferred to the Morongo Basin area and was promoted to sergeant in the Arrowhead area. He most recently served as administrative lieutenant within the CHP’s Inland Division.