CHP awarded grant for motorcycle safety programs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has received new grant funding to help raise awareness of motorcycle safety and reduce the risk of crashes.

CHP says the Get Educated and Ride Safe grant will go toward motorcycle safety and enforcement campaigns starting this month and lasting until September 2022.

CHP says these programs have a proven track record — A 10% decrease in motorcycle-involved crashes throughout the state in the 2018-19 fiscal year, followed by an additional 20% drop the next year.