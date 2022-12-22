BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol will be at maximum enforcement this holiday weekend.

The maximum enforcement period will start Friday, Dec. 23 at 6:01 p.m. and last through Sunday, Dec. 25 at 11:59 p.m., according to the highway patrol.

According to CHP, during the maximum enforcement period the officers will patrol the highways searching for impaired drivers and speeding, which is one of the primary causes of collisions in California.

During last year’s Christmas maximum enforcement period, officers made 341 arrests for driving under the influence, issued 1,151 citations for speeding and 16 citations for occupants not wearing seat belts, according to the highway patrol.