BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol will be at maximum enforcement this holiday weekend from Friday to Monday, according to a news release from CHP.

Highway patrol officials said the maximum enforcement period will be from 6:01 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2. During maximum enforcement the highway patrol will be looking for impaired drivers.

During the previous new year’s maximum enforcement period, 29 people were killed, officers arrested 495 suspected impaired drivers and issued 2,300 citations for speeding and 26 for seat belt violations, according to CHP.