BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is set to be at maximum enforcement starting Wednesday at 6:01 p.m. and ending Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

During the maximum enforcement period, officers will be looking for impaired driving, distracted driving, speed and reckless driving and people not wearing seatbelts.

The highway patrol aims to reduce the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities in one of the year’s busiest travel periods.

In the 2022 Thanksgiving maximum enforcement period 37 people were killed in crashes in the highway patrol’s jurisdiction.

According to CHP, in the same period, 8,600 citations were issued for speed and sea belt violations and there were 1,016 arrests for driving under the influence.