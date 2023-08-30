BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a tri-state collaboration, the California and Nevada Highway Patrols, along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, will be at maximum enforcement this Labor Day weekend.

Highway patrol officials said the maximum enforcement period will be from 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4. Throughout the holiday weekend, CHP will be looking for impaired drivers.

During last year’s Labor Day weekend, CHP officers made more than 900 DUI arrests and issued almost 5,700 speeding tickets. Unfortunately, 52 people were killed in crashes on California’s roads, according to CHP.

If you see impaired drivers on the road, call 911.