CHP asking for public's help identifying pedestrian and driver in deadly hit and run

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 02:02 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 02:05 PM PDT

DELHI, Calif. (KGET) -- The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in identifying both a pedestrian and the driver in a deadly hit-and-run collision Saturday.

The CHP was dispatched at 1:06 p.m. to a report of a possible deceased person on the shoulder of Highway 99, south of South Avenue, according to a news release. A woman was found face down and pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, an autopsy determined the woman had been struck and killed by a vehicle.

The Merced County Coroner's Office has not been able to identify the woman, who is described in the release as 20 to 40 years old with a tattoo of ballerina shoes on her lower right ankle and a tattoo of a mermaid holding a child covering her back. 

Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to call the Merced County Coroner's Office at 209-385-7369. 

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or driver in the collision is asked to call the Merced CHP Area Office at 209-356-6600 or the Merced Communications Center at 209-356-2900. 

