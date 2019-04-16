CHP asking for public's help identifying pedestrian and driver in deadly hit and run

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DELHI, Calif. (KGET) -- The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in identifying both a pedestrian and the driver in a deadly hit-and-run collision Saturday.

The CHP was dispatched at 1:06 p.m. to a report of a possible deceased person on the shoulder of Highway 99, south of South Avenue, according to a news release. A woman was found face down and pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, an autopsy determined the woman had been struck and killed by a vehicle.

The Merced County Coroner's Office has not been able to identify the woman, who is described in the release as 20 to 40 years old with a tattoo of ballerina shoes on her lower right ankle and a tattoo of a mermaid holding a child covering her back.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to call the Merced County Coroner's Office at 209-385-7369.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or driver in the collision is asked to call the Merced CHP Area Office at 209-356-6600 or the Merced Communications Center at 209-356-2900.