CHP, Arvin police respond to possible pedestrian collision, 1 dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP and Arvin police are investigating after a person was found dead in the roadway on Sunset Boulevard in Arvin.

The incident was reported as a possible collision with a pedestrian just after 10 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Boulevard near Campus Drive.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, one person reported seeing a vehicle swerve and then saw a body on the ground. It was not immediately clear if the person in the roadway was struck by a vehicle.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

