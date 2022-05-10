BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A highway shooting that left one dead now sees three suspects arrested. With two of them appearing in court today.



Taeviyon Wandick and Denell King appeared in court this afternoon as suspects of a homicide that left a 24-year-old man dead on highway 58. It all happened on Thursday at about 6:30p.m. in the evening.

Standing in the courtroom, the two young men, 22-year-old Taeviyon Wandick and 23-year-old Denell King face multiple charges including first degree murder and assault with a firearm.

The third suspect, 19-year-old Christopher Thompson was not part of the court hearing but was arrested just last night at 11 p.m. He’s being held on a no bail warrant and faces the same charges as the others.

“When you’re driving on the freeways I think the people of California expect to be safe,” Captain Vincent Pagano of California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Division said. “When they are traveling with their families and friends or just commuting to and from work. So when we have an incident like this I think it’s especially disturbing.”

California Highway Patrol says there’s been an uptick in highway violence. It said in the past two years, in the area between Fort Tejon and the Modesto there’s been 50 to 70 highway violent incidents where most of them were shootings.

“The best thing to do is be a good witness,” Captain Pagano said. “If you’re in the middle of an active crime on the freeway or anywhere get yourself out. Remember as much as you can, take some notes on what you saw and be a good witness so that law enforcement can do a proper investigation and hopefully get justice for the victims and solve those crimes.”

The hearing for Wandick and King was postponed until next Monday, May 16th.

CHP said if anyone has any information to please call 396-6600 or you call in anonymously at 396-3666.